Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,219 shares of company stock valued at $27,036,807 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ PANW opened at $196.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.50 and its 200 day moving average is $164.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,677.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

