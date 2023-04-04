Westhampton Capital LLC Has $608,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $828.72. 35,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,934. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $765.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $742.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $835.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,786 shares of company stock worth $22,950,981. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.