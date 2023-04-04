Westhampton Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 114.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 463,676 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 934.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,099 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after purchasing an additional 442,724 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.96.

FedEx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.69. The company had a trading volume of 173,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,226. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.