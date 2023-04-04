Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

