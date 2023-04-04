Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.7% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded down $12.24 on Tuesday, reaching $402.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,357. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.06.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

