Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

Skillz Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. Skillz has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillz

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

