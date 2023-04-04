Wanchain Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $53.40 million and $1.15 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00062412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00040155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000199 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,356,502 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

