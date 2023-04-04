Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. Walmart also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.90-$6.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.06.

WMT stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,904,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $396.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.82. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

