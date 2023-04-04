Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

NYSE WMT opened at $148.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

