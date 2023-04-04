Wallington Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,380. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

