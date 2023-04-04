Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys 534 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 3.3% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $197.14. 1,287,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $259.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

