Wall Capital Group Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wall Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,864 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 14.5% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after purchasing an additional 378,049 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,851. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $420.82. The stock has a market cap of $280.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.15 and a 200-day moving average of $358.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.