Wall Capital Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wall Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 440,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $76.43.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

