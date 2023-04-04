Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (WMMVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on April 21st

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.354 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMMVY opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. Wal-Mart de México has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $41.20.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Wal-Mart de México

Several research firms have commented on WMMVY. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised Wal-Mart de México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.