Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:VMC traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.82. 66,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,533. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.18. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.