vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -1.11. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Featured Stories

