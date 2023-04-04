Vertcoin Achieves Market Cap of $8.70 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $104,778.07 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,199.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00331191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00075685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.61 or 0.00558896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00451714 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,459,560 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

