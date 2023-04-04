Versant Capital Management Inc Takes Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,061.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 82,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,107. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

