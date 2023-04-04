Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 476 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $197.18. 1,838,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,996,221. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.52. The stock has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 935.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $218.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock worth $9,228,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

