Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,640,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,001,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

