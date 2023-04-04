Versant Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RING. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,008,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

RING traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,220. The company has a market cap of $518.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.