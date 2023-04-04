Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,476,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,964,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 243,345 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,366 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,256,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 151,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,302. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

