Versant Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 6,642 KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KARS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.69. 16,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,193. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.