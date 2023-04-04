Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 296 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.14% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVES. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,661. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $208.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

