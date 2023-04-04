Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 278 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 744,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,329. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

