Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 433 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.26. 1,991,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,679. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

