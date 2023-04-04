Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 2,122 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.12% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 67.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,356 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 65,821.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 382,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after buying an additional 381,765 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8,514.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 381,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after buying an additional 376,782 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2,010.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 233,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 222,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 227,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 112,593 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

TFI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 207,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,485. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $47.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

