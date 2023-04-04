VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

VersaBank Price Performance

Shares of TSE VBNK opened at C$10.19 on Tuesday. VersaBank has a 1 year low of C$8.75 and a 1 year high of C$14.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$265.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

Further Reading

