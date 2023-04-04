Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.62

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 185360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. TheStreet downgraded Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus raised Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.
The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.
Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
