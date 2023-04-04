VeraBank N.A. Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.36. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

