VeraBank N.A. Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $213.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $554.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

