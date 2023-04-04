VeraBank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

VeraBank N.A. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,825 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.
NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
