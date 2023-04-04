VeraBank N.A. Buys Shares of 3,400 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $60.66.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

