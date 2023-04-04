VeraBank N.A. Acquires Shares of 2,060 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,696,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $249.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $293.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

