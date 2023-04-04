VeraBank N.A. Acquires Shares of 153,171 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 153,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 2.3% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

