Venus BUSD Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $59.26 million and $17.94 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02198499 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,014,961.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

