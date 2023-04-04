Velas Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Velas has a market capitalization of $50.53 million and $1.32 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00061208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017703 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000204 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,433,392,564 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

