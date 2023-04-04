Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,815 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 766,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,538,000 after purchasing an additional 75,529 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $204.84. 472,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,481. The company has a market cap of $280.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.81.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

