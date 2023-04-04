Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after buying an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,018 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.70. 2,495,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,423. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

