Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.05. 3,027,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,258. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

