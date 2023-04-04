Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,336,000 after purchasing an additional 79,236 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $208.31. 314,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $241.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

