Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Position Increased by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average is $100.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

