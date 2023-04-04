Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,168 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,559 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after acquiring an additional 590,521 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,698 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,164,000 after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.31. 772,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,779. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.