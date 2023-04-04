Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Decreased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $81.34.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.