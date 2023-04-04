Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Crane Advisory LLC

Crane Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.71. 514,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,642. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $293.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.