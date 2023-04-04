Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Cut by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 365.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 30,553 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 632.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 192,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 165,946 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 49,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 66,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $869,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.54. 1,591,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,995,702. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

