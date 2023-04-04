Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Trimmed by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.54. 2,134,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,011,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

