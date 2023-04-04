Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,811 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $30,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.82. 110,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,867. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $126.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day moving average of $104.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

