Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Cut by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $53.72. 638,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,072. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $58.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

