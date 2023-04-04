VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,023,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,325 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,743 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 536.3% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,235,000 after buying an additional 1,930,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.93. 17,041,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,595,666. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

